SAN DIEGO — One person was shot and killed Monday morning in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:10 a.m. the 4500 block of Kansas Street, according to San Diego police. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot wound victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

