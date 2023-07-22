One person was killed in a shooting in the Chollas Creek neighborhood on July 22, 2023. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Saturday in a shooting in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred around 4:29 p.m. at Chollas Parkway and 54th Street, the San Diego Police Department told FOX 5.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to police.

Law enforcement has shut down eastbound Chollas Parkway at 54th Street and westbound Chollas Parkway mid-block between 54th Street and University Avenue due to the investigation.

