1 person shot in North Park

SAN DIEGO — One person was wounded Friday night in a shooting in North Park, police said.

Just before 9:40 p.m., multiple gunshots were reported near Oregon Street and Meade Avenue, according to San Diego police. Officers arrived and found a car with bullet holes. Witnesses told police they saw a car driving away shortly after they heard gunfire.

A person with at least one gunshot wound showed up at a hospital, police said. No information about the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Police had not made any arrests as of 10:30 p.m.