EL CAJON, Calif. — A deadly stabbing in the College East neighborhood led officers to a home near El Cajon where a shooting involving San Diego police Tuesday left a person dead, authorities said.

The fatal stabbing occurred in the 5500 block of Reservoir Drive, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said during a briefing. He confirmed police then followed up the investigation near 800 La Cresta Boulevard, located west of Alpine.

When police approached the location to contact the person suspected in the stabbing, shots were fired, according to Sharki. It is unknown who initiated the gunfire at this time.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the person shot died from their injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Sharki said the SDPD homicide unit is investigating the stabbing while the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is handling the shooting involving officers.

