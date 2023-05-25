Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect the location of the suspect is the on the 8000 block of Longdale Drive.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — One person was shot in East County Thursday, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed to FOX 5.

The shooting occurred on the 8000 block of Longdale Drive in Lemon Grove and authorities say the victim has been transported to a local hospital. The nature of the individual’s injuries have not been determined at this time.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s department says the suspect is barricading himself inside a home in the area. Authorities are advising the public to avoid the area of Skyline Drive and Longdale Drive.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez is at the scene and can confirm a strong presence of sheriff’s deputies, some of which were seen wearing tactical gear. A canine unit and the sheriff’s bomb squad is also on scene.

Alvarez says some neighbors have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the Lemon Grove Early Childhood Education Center has been placed on lockdown due to the shooting incident, the Lemon Grove School District confirmed. All other schools in the area are operating normally at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.