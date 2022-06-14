SAN DIEGO – One person was hurt in a shooting Tuesday during a suspected robbery attempt in the Barrio Logan area, police said.

Officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the area of Boston Avenue and South 29th Street, which sits to the south of Interstate 5, according to a San Diego police watch commander. It’s unclear what was taken from the victim, who was hospitalized in the shooting. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police believe the robbery involved two suspects who fled the scene. No suspect description was shared.

The department urges residents to avoid the area while officers from the Central Divison are investigating.

Those with information to share with investigators can call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or send tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.