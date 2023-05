SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for a gunman after one person was shot in downtown San Diego early Monday, authorities said.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., San Diego police received a call about a person shot near 5th Avenue and Broadway, SDPD confirmed to FOX 5.

The victim, whom police described only as a male, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

Police closed 5th Avenue and Broadway for their investigation.

