SAN DIEGO — One person was shot and another person was physically assaulted during an attack at Westview Park in Mira Mesa on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

Police in the area were flagged down by onlookers shortly before 7 p.m. and were told there was a wounded man in the park bathroom.

Buttle said one victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and another victim was suffering from a head injury after being hit with the weapon.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect remains at large as of Monday morning and was described by police as a black male, with no other information available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.