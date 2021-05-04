1 seriously hurt in school bus crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash between a van and a school bus at a Barrio Logan intersection, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of South 28th Street and Boston Avenue, just south of Interstate 5, according to Officer Scott Lockwood of the San Diego Police Department.

A school bus and a van collided, but the school bus had no passengers inside, said San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The school bus driver was trapped following the crash and firefighters had to free the driver from the wreckage, Lockwood said.

One person was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, Munoz said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.