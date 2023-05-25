One person was rescued from a house fire in North County Wednesday, May 25, 2023, officials said.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — One person was rescued from a house fire in North County Wednesday evening, said the Oceanside Fire Department.

Fire units from Oceanside and Carlsbad were dispatched to a structure fire that was reported to be in a small single-story duplex located on the 1500 block of Higgins Street around 5:08 p.m., fire officials confirmed.

According to the Oceanside Fire Department, the first fire engine arrived on scene about three minutes after being dispatched and found heavy black smoke coming from the duplex.

Firefighters immediately pulled fire hose lines to the front of the duplex in order to conduct a

primary search of the residence for any potential victims and to extinguish the fire.

Meanwhile, additional fire engines assisted in that effort by securing the gas and electric lines while also assisting in the search for victims and fire suppression, the fire department explained.

Fire officials say one adult victim was located inside the home and was rescued by firefighters. This individual was treated by paramedics on scene before being transported to to the UC San Diego Burn Center via helicopter. The condition of the victim, whose identity has not been released, is unknown at this time.

The fire department says no other people were found inside the burning home. There were no other injuries reported in connection to this incident.

The fire was under control within 12 minutes after the first arriving unit came on scene, according to fire officials.

The occupant from the adjoining unit of the duplex was displaced and the Red Cross responded to the scene to aid the displaced person with shelter for the time being.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.