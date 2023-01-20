SAN DIEGO — Police are on the scene of a shooting near Petco Park.

The incident took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday morning near a parking structure at Sixth Avenue and K Street, FOX 5 confirmed with the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities said one individual suffered a gunshot wound. The status and condition of the wounded person is unclear at this time.

There are several road closures. Some areas affected include Sixth Avenue, Fifth Avenue, K Street, Seventh Avenue and Tony Gwynn Way. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

A FOX 5 crew is on the scene and are working to confirm the details surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.