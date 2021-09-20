1 dead, another wounded in Mountain View-area shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people were shot Monday, one fatally, in a Mountain View-area neighborhood.

The gunfire in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers found one victim gravely wounded in the area, Officer John Buttle said. Paramedics took him to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second person wounded in the shooting showed up at a hospital later for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The victims’ names were not released.

No descriptions of the shooter or shooters were immediately available, and no suspects in the case were in custody as of 5 p.m., Buttle said.

