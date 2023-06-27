SkyFox footage over the scene of a shooting in City heights. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — One person was shot Tuesday morning in the City Heights neighborhood, police say.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the area near 40th and Thorn streets, according to San Diego police.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. Their status is not known at this time.

Officials have blocked off 40th Street from Thorn Street to Redwood Street as they investigate the incident.

Police did not immediately release any information regarding a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.