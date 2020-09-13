1 person killed in Oceanside rollover crash

OCEANSIDE — A 70-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash in Oceanside Saturday.

California Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2014 Honda Accord on the State Route 78 westbound on-ramp from Vista Way around 3 p.m. when her car left the freeway.

Her Accord veered off the road and into a Route 78 bridge support structure before crash landing on a Tesla that was headed north on College Boulevard, CHP said. The Accord came to a rest on its roof on College Boulevard.

Medics and officers from the Oceanside Police Department tried to rescue the 70-year-old woman from Oceanside but she died from her injuries.

The couple inside the Tesla was uninjured, CHP said. Lanes of Route 78 and College Boulevard reopened by 6 p.m.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and release the 70-year-old woman’s identity once next of kin is notified, CHP said.