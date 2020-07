SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person died Sunday evening when a truck struck a pillar on Interstate 5 in San Diego, went down an embankment and caught fire.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway at Cesar E. Chavez Parkway North, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The bridge pillar did not appear to be damaged, but the CHP called Caltrans to inspect it.

Lanes 3 and 4 in the crash zone were shut down until 11:46 p.m.