Firefighters find body while fighting blaze

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters found a body while fighting flames at a home north of City Heights Sunday.

Witnesses told FOX 5 they tried to help after seeing the fire near 4100 Fairmount Avenue around 3 p.m.

Firefighter crews arrived at 3:04 p.m. and the fire was knocked down at 3:20 p.m., Battalion Chief David Pilkerton of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Pilkerton confirmed a body was found inside the house. Fire investigators are trying to determine how the fire started and how the person died.

SDG&E crews were on the scene after downed power lines posed a hazard for fire crews. A total of 35 personnel were assigned to the fire.

It was not immediately known how many people escaped the home when the fire started. No details about the victim’s age or identity have been released.

