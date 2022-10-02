SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a possible home-invasion at the Rolando neighborhood early Sunday morning at approximately 3:49 a.m. where they found a male adult with possible gun-shot-wounds to the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital, his condition is unknown at the moment according to the San Diego Police Department’s Watch Commander.

According to San Diego Police there is no suspect description available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.