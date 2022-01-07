1 person hurt in Mid-City shooting

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are investigating Friday after a man was shot near City Heights.

The San Diego Police Department said they received a call around 4:16 p.m. about a shooting at the 4900 block of Date Pl in the Ridgeview/Webster neighborhood. The man was found wounded from at least one gun shot when officers arrived on scene, according to Officer Darius Jamsetjee. First aid was rendered on the victim who was then taken to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Jamsetjee said they are looking for a man in his 30s wearing a black shirt last seen leaving in a “2000s” Toyota four-door vehicle. It is unknown if the two people involved are connected, he added.

The investigation is ongoing as no one is in custody.