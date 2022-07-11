SAN DIEGO – Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after finding one person dead underneath an Interstate 5 bridge in Little Italy Monday afternoon.

According to police, a call came in around 1 p.m. for reports of a person deceased under the I-5 bridge near Grape Street in downtown San Diego.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the person under the bridge and pronounced the individual deceased. It is unknown what led to the individual’s death.

Following the discovery Monday afternoon, police shut down several streets near the area including Grape Street, State Street, and Columbia Street. Police said the streets will be closed for several hours as officials investigate.

Police did not disclose the age or gender of the person found deceased.

The matter remains under investigation.

