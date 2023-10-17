CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person is dead and another person was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in Chula Vista, authorities said.

Around 6:33 p.m., SkyFOX was over Palomar Street and Broadway where a large police presence could be seen shutting down multiple roads.

Witnesses told FOX 5 the shooting occurred at a mobile home park nearby, prompting the two shooting victims to drive off in a white Jeep.

The two victims, both males, were traveling along Palomar Street and Broadway, when they flagged down a cop that was driving in the area, the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) watch commander told FOX 5. That’s where authorities found the Jeep driver and passenger with gunshot wound injuries.

Both were taken to the hospital, where the passenger died, per CVPD. The driver did survive their injuries.

The victims are in their late teens or early 20s, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

FOX 5’s Juliette Vara contributed to this story.