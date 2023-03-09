NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A San Diego-area supermarket was the lucky location for a California Lottery winner, officials announced Thursday.

Victor Varela won the $1 million prize thanks to a Winter Riches Scratchers ticket he purchased at the Vallarta Supermarket in National City, the CA Lottery press release stated.

It’s not the first Vallarta Supermarket to be on luck’s side. A store in Whittier, located near Los Angeles, sold a Scratchers ticket worth $5 million in April of last year.

Varela is one of five California Lottery Scratchers players who took home a combined $7 million in the Golden State, according to officials. Two in the Bay Area cashed in on top prizes of $2 million each while a $1 million ticket was sold in Mendota (Fresno County) and another $1 million prize received in Sherman Oaks (Los Angeles County).

“Our stores do see an increase in traffic, particularly during the large jackpots, as customers come in hopes of purchasing the winning ticket, ” said Lizette Gomez, Director of Marketing, Vallarta Supermarkets. “Increased foot traffic can lead to boost in sales of other products and services we offer at our Supermarkets, making it a win-win for everyone.”