LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A man was stabbed to death during an altercation in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night, said the San Diego County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 7700 block of North Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a fight between individuals.

Once on scene, a man suspected to be between 45 and 50-years-old was found with an apparent stab wound to his lower torso, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased despite life-saving efforts.

Deputies detained several other people on the scene. Investigators are trying to identify the level of involvement between the detained subjects and the victim.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation into the fatal incident. The motivation and circumstances are underdetermined at this time.

The identity of the victim and those detained has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.