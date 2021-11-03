1 man killed in Spring Valley shooting

A man died in the hospital Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after being shot in Spring Valley. (Sideo.TV)

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A man died in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in Spring Valley, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies responded about 12:20 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a shooting in the 8700 block of Troy Street, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Joel Stranger told Sideo.TV. Upon arrival, they learned an adult victim had been taken to the hospital by concerned citizens in the area.

The victim, whose identity was being withheld by investigators, later succumbed to his injuries, Stranger said.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately known, but Stranger said there was “no indication” it was related to a medical marijuana dispensary in the area. No suspect information was available.

The case is being investigated by the department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call the department at 858-974-2222 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.