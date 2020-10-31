1 man killed, another hospitalized after fight near South Bay party

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was killed and another man was hospitalized after a fight on the street near a party in Chula Vista, police said Saturday.

Officers originally were in the area around 11:30 p.m. Friday because of complaints about a loud party on Ocelot Avenue near Oxford Street, according to Lt. Miriam Foxx of the Chula Vista Police Department. Once police arrived, bystanders told them there was a fight on Oxford Street nearby, Foxx said.

“Officers arrived and found two adult male victims bleeding from unknown wounds,” Foxx said.

Paramedics took both victims to an area hospital, where the younger man was later pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

“The other victim, a 21-year-old male, is currently undergoing medical treatment and is expected to survive his injuries,” Foxx said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the police department at 619-585-5670.