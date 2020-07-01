1 killed when SUV hits tree, catches fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV veered off a rural road in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area, struck a tree and caught fire, authorities reported.

The fatal accident was reported about 4:45 p.m. on Pala Temecula Road, just south of the Riverside County line in the Rainbow community, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the crash, which left the roadway blocked in the area.