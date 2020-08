SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Wednesday when a pickup truck became lodged under a big rig on northbound state Route 163 in Linda Vista, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Genesee Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

Aerial video from SkyFOX showed the front end of a white Nissan Frontier stuck under the rear of the semi-truck.

