One person died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, when a vehicle veered off a rural roadway in Ramona and crashed into a tree. (SkyFOX)

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) – One person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle veered off a rural roadway in Ramona and crashed into a tree, authorities said.

The fatal wreck in the 23400 block of state Route 78, just east of Rancho Vista Drive, was reported at about 2:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident, the CHP reported.

