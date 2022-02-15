1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting outside Mountain View liquor store: reports

SAN DIEGO – One man was killed and another was wounded Tuesday in a shooting outside of a liquor store in Mountain View, according to authorities and local news reports.

The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Ocean View Boulevard and South 36th Street outside of the liquor store Mike’s Market, a San Diego police homicide lieutenant said. Police say the incident involved multiple gunmen, but the motivations for it were not immediately known.

A 27-year-old man, who was not publicly identified, died at the scene. Police told the Union-Tribune that the victim reportedly was shot in the head and died before he could be taken to an area hospital.

Another victim was hurt in the shooting and was taken by a personal car to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A heavy police presence remained in the area as of 5 p.m. with an investigation ongoing.

The area is no stranger to gun violence. Last fall, two people were shot, including one fatally, in the 3600 block of Ocean View Boulevard near the market. Two people later were arrested and charged for their roles in the incident.

In August of 2020, a man was wounded in the area after getting into an argument outside of the store. He was shot at multiple times and hit once in the right shoulder by a bullet, City News Service reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala contributed to this report.