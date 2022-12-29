Police are seen investigating the scene where a man was fatally shot in the Potrero area on Thursday. (Photo: On.Scene.TV)

SAN DIEGO — A man was fatally shot Thursday in rural East County, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Just after 8 a.m., deputies received a call about a shooting in the 1000 block of Harris Ranch Road near Potrero, Lt. Chris Steffen said. Officials responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to the CalFire Station in Potrero, where he succumbed to his injuries while waiting for a medical transport helicopter.

Sheriff’s officials said they received information about a person who may have been involved in the incident. They have detained that individual, who also has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.