1 killed in rollover crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – One person was killed in a solo vehicle, rollover crash in the unincorporated Bonsall area near Oceanside, authorities said Thursday.

Officers responded about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Camino Del Rey and Old River Road, east of state Route 76, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle flipped over and ended up in a ditch, the CHP said.

Both directions of Camino Del Rey at Old River Road were closed until further notice.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.