1 killed in on-ramp crash to I-15 freeway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – At least one person was killed Sunday on an on-ramp to Interstate 15 freeway in San Diego.

The crash happened on the eastbound Mira Mesa Boulevard on-ramp and was reported at 3:39 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was some confusion about who was killed but it appeared from the CHP log that it may have been a pedestrian.

No information about the age and gender of the victim is known.

There was no word yet if a driver stopped or was arrested.

