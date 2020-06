SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was killed late Thursday afternoon in a pileup on Interstate 15 in Scripps Ranch.

The fatal wreck, which involved four or five vehicles, occurred about 4:45 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just north of state Route 52, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident left at least one southbound lane blocked in the area.

Further details, including the deceased person’s age and gender, were not immediately available.