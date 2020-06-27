1 killed in head-on crash in rural East County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One person was killed and two people were seriously injured Saturday in a head-on collision in Dulzura, Cal Fire officials said.
The collision happened at 6:35 a.m. on state Route 94 near Community Building Road, according to Cal Fire, with one victim taken to a hospital by air ambulance and another by ground ambulance.
The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle went off the side of the road about 50 feet down an embankment and was totaled.
Traffic on SR-94 was stopped in both directions for several hours while the accident was cleared and investigated. Traffic resumed in both directions at 11:30 a.m., according to Caltrans San Diego.