1 killed in fiery freeway crash in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The driver of a vehicle was killed Sunday on the Escondido (15) Freeway in San Diego when it burst into flames during a crash, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:16 a.m. on the southbound Escondido Freeway at the Mission Valley (8) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Witnesses told the CHP the car fire was the result of a traffic collision and that good Samaritans were able to break a window and pull a passenger from the vehicle but that the driver was still inside.

A SigAlert was issued at 12:27 a.m. for the southbound Escondido Freeway and the transition roads from the westbound Mission Valley Freeway to the southbound Escondido Freeway.