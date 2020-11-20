1 killed in El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – One person was killed in a shooting in an unincorporated area near El Cajon and authorities searched Friday morning for the suspect.

The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of Stallion Oaks Road, near Dehesa Road and northeast of the Sycuan Resort, about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A department helicopter was brought in to assist deputies on the ground in their search for the suspect and residents in the area were asked to remain in their homes.

A motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The 6000 block of Stallion Oaks Road was closed until further notice, authorities said.