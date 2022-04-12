SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people were injured Tuesday, one fatally, in a crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan on Interstate 5 in Otay Mesa, authorities reported.

A Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Jetta collided on the northbound side of the freeway near Coronado Avenue at about 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took two people to UC San Diego Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead.

The wreck left a pair of northbound lanes blocked on the interstate, leading to heavy congestion in the area. The freeway was clear again at the site of the accident as of 12:15 p.m., the CHP reported.

