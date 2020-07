SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Tuesday in a crash in Clairemont, police said.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash near Genesee and Boyd avenues, according to San Diego police. Aerial video from SkyFOX showed one vehicle on its side.

Police shut down both directions of Genesee Avenue between Marlesta Drive and Boyd Avenue. The closure was expected to last until 7 p.m.

