1 dead, another injured in freeway crash in Bonita

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – One person was killed and another seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 54 in the unincorporated Bonita area near Chula Vista, the second deadly crash on that stretch of freeway in less than two hours, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened on westbound state Route 54 west of Briarwood Road shortly before 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said.

A motorist behind the wheel of a silver Honda SUV was heading west on SR-54 when the driver approached a Chevrolet pickup that was stopped in one of the lanes due to traffic from a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday on the Reo Drive off-ramp, Castro said.

The Honda collided with the rear of the Chevrolet, causing major damage to the pickup, the officer said.

A passenger in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman driving the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries. No further details about the victims were immediately available.

The Honda driver ran away from the crash and remained at large as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Castro said. No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the Honda driver was urged to call the CHP’s San Diego office at 858-293-6000.