SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Lakeside, said the California Highway Patrol.

A female driver in a BMW 325i was heading northbound on Wildcat Canyon Road, north of Muth Valley Road, shortly before 4:30 p.m. when she veered to the right and left the roadway for unknown reasons, according to officials.

The vehicle proceeded up an embankment where it struck a tree. CHP said a female passenger was able to escape the vehicle at that time with moderate injuries.

Shortly after, the vehicle caught fire and eventually became engulfed in flames. The driver later died at the scene of the crash, according to CHP. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Officials say it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Jared Grieshaber at 619-401-2000.