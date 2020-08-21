1 killed after family’s car crashes down SR-76 embankment

PALA, Calif. — Troopers say a woman was killed and two people, including an 11-year-old boy, were seriously hurt Friday when their SUV crashed down a steep embankment on State Route 76.

A 30-year-old man from Oceanside called deputies after 6 a.m. and said his car crashed somewhere along State Road 76 between Palomar Mountain and Oceanside.

California Highway Patrol and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department began searching for the car. They found it 300 feet down a steep embankment south of SR-76 near Bodie Road within the Wilderness Gardens Preserve.

Troopers said three people were thrown from the car during the crash, including a 30-year-old woman from Oceanside who died from her injuries.

California Highway Patrol said the man driving the Subaru and an 11-year-old boy had “major” injuries. They were taken to separate hospitals for treatment and are expected to survive.

Troopers and San Diego Animal Control are still searching for a dog that was inside the car during the crash.

Authorities said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Troopers do not believe impairment was a factor.