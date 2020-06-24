1 killed, 7 hurt when SUV packed with teens flips in Carlsbad

The mangled wreck of an SUV in Carlsbad Wednesday morning after police say a group of teenagers crashed, killing one and injuring seven.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — One person was killed and seven others were hurt when an SUV packed with a group of teenagers crashed in Carlsbad early Wednesday.

The crash happened on Carlsbad Village Drive near Valley Street some time after 2 a.m. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the violent collision, but police confirmed an SUV flipped on its side. It did not immediately appear that any other cars were involved.

One person inside was killed and seven people were injured, investigators said. Officers described the group as “teenagers,” but did not have exact ages or whether anyone involved was over 18.

Carlsbad Village Drive was closed in the immediate area, and residents were asked to find a different route, as the closure was likely to last throughout the early morning.

Traffic alert- Carlsbad Village Drive closed- westbound at Monroe, eastbound at Highland, and north and southbound at Valley due to a fatal traffic collision. Choose alternate route. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/AAH7djU0x2 — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) June 24, 2020

Police said they tested the driver’s sobriety before they were taken to a hospital for treatment, and DUI was not suspected. Investigators were looking in to whether everyone had been properly seated with a seatbelt.

Police did not release the name of the person killed in the crash as they waited for the family to be notified. The remaining seven passengers were being treated at a few different hospitals nearby.