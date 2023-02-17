ALPINE, Calif. – A driver was ejected from his Jeep when it overturned on a rural road in East County, killing him and hurting his passengers, the California Highway Patrol announced.

The wreck happened at the Cleveland National Forest around 9:25 p.m. Thursday when a 20-year-old man was driving westbound in a Jeep Wrangler on Pine Creek Road, east of Deer Park Road, CHP Public Information Officer Matthew Baranowski said in a news release.

The driver, who is from San Diego, failed to negotiate a curve in the road which caused the Jeep to go off the road and overturn, CHP said.

While the vehicle was rolling over, the driver was ejected and later died at the scene.

In total, there were 5 people in the Jeep at the time of the wreck, the driver and his four passengers.

According to officials, all four passengers were men in their 20’s from San Diego who suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

The identity of the man who was killed in the crash will be released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, pending their investigation into the incident

Officials do not yet know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.