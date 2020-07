NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday night in a crash in National City, officials said.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the Reo Drive offramp from westbound state Route 54, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Three people were taken to the hospital, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson said. No information was available about their conditions.

