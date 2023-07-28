SAN DIEGO — A shooting near the U.S.-Mexico border Friday morning left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, around 1:30 a.m. Cal Fire alerted authorities of a shooting near the border.

The exact location of the shooting is not yet known, Lt. Joseph Jarjura said in a news release.

According to officials, two men had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. One of the men was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a nearby hospital.

No suspects have been identified in connection to the shooting and the relationship between the two victims and and possible suspects are unclear, Jarjura said.

Officials have not yet been able to identify either of the men who were shot, SDSO said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation and anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact the SDSO Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200 for after hours calls. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.