1 killed, 1 hurt in National City apartment fire

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – One person died and another was hospitalized after an apartment fire Saturday.

The fire broke out at National City Park Apartments on F Avenue and East 24th Street at 11:19 a.m. and was extinguished by National City and Chula Vista fire department firefighters in about 10 minutes, according to NCFD investigator Robert Hernandez.

BREAKING: @NationalCityPD investigating a fire at apartment complex on F Ave & E 24th St. Officers say one victim suffered burn injuries. The other victim was deceased. The cause of the fire still under investigation. Stay w @fox5sandiego @ 6PM. #FOX5SanDiego pic.twitter.com/t9slKyUxyW — Liberty Zabala FOX 5 (@Liberty_Zabala) March 14, 2021

There were no injuries to firefighters, Hernandez said, and damage to the apartment was limited to the area of origin, estimated to be about $20,000.

National City Police Department investigators were at the scene Saturday afternoon trying to find out how the fire started.

There was no further information about the two victims.

