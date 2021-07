One driver was killed and another was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision in Mission Valley, San Diego police said.

SAN DIEGO – One driver was killed and another was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision in Mission Valley, San Diego police said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Camino Del Rio North near Mission Center Parkway. Details about the crash are limited, but police say one of the drivers died at the scene.

Neither involved driver was publicly identified by authorities.

