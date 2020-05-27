1 jailed after fatal Rolando hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorist who allegedly fled after fatally injuring a bicyclist on a Rolando-area street was jailed Wednesday, San Diego police reported.

Abbas Karama Shariff, 30, allegedly was behind the wheel of a red Toyota Prius that collided with the rider in the 6600 block of University Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Following the crash, the motorist pulled over, got out of his car and picked up the mortally injured bicyclist, then put him back down on the street and drove off, Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

Medics took the victim, a man in his 40s, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Later in the evening, police discovered the Prius abandoned in the 6800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, less than a mile from the site of the fatal collision.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers arrested Shariff during a pedestrian stop in the 7100 block of Central Avenue in Lemon Grove, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said. After being questioned by detectives, the suspect was booked into San Diego Central jail early Wednesday morning.