CHULA VISTA, Calif. — One person was transported to a burn center for treatment on Sunday morning following a fire in Chula Vista, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire officials say a call was received shortly before 10:30 a.m. reporting a structure fire at 750 Broadway Ste. 17.

The blaze has since been knocked down, Fire Capitan Josh Sanders told FOX 5.

There are no road closures in the area, but officials say investigators are still at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.