1 injured in rollover crash on rural road near county line

DE LUZ (CNS) – A motorist suffered serious injuries Friday morning in a fiery rollover crash on a rural road near the San Diego-Riverside county line, authorities said.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Carancho Road near De Luz Road, west of Temecula and northeast of De Luz, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

A vehicle went off the side of the roadway and overturned, causing a brush fire which grew to around 50 feet before firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread a short time later, Shoots said.

The driver was able to get out of the wreckage, then another motorist spotted the crash and took the victim a short distance up the road, presumably to get a better cellphone signal to call 911, the fire captain said.

Crews from the Riverside County Fire Department found the victim and the good Samaritan there and rendered aid to the driver, Shoots said.

An air ambulance was requested, but was unavailable due to weather conditions so the victim was taken by ground ambulance to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

No details about the victim were immediately available.