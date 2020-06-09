1 injured in Pacific Beach condo fire

Watch Now
SAN DIEGO — Firefighters Monday night rescued one person from a fire that broke out inside a condominium building in Pacific Beach.

The blaze broke out around 7:35 p.m. in a 12-story building in the 4700 block of Ocean Boulevard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters rescued one person from inside a unit on the eighth floor. Medics took the victim to UC San Diego to be treated for severe burns.

A second person was able to escape on their own and suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters contained the flames to the eighth floor. Investigators are looking into what sparked the blaze.

